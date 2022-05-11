STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kejriwal promises free pilgrimage, free power if AAP forms govt in Gujarat

He also accused the ruling BJP of "failure" on education, health and employment fronts in Gujarat during its long rule in the state, for nearly three decades.

Published: 11th May 2022 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised free pilgrimage for senior citizens to various religious places, including Ayodhya, if the AAP was voted to power in Gujarat, and accused the ruling BJP of "failure" on multiple fronts despite being in power in the state for nearly three decades.

He also promised free electricity, better schools and hospitals if the AAP forms the next government in Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

Addressing a rally in Rajkot city, Kejriwal accused the BJP of "failing" on education, health and employment fronts in Gujarat during its long rule in the state.

"Though the BJP is in power for 27 years in Gujarat, it has never sent a single person on pilgrimage. In Delhi, we sent 50,000 persons on pilgrimage in three years under our scheme. If voted to power here (in Gujarat), we will take each and every elderly citizen to religious places for free," said Kejriwal.

The AAP leader, whose party recently formed its government in Punjab, asked the people of Gujarat to give his outfit a chance to govern the state, a BJP stronghold.

"The AAP is a party of educated, honest and patriotic people. I urge the people to give us one chance, at least to break the ego of the BJP. If you do not find our work satisfactory, you are free to choose any other party afterwards," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Delhi CM Gujarat Arvind Kejriwal BJP Elections
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajamani
    I request Gujarathis to Ignore this man. Otherwise the State will become a penury state like Tamil Nadu with loan burden.
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp