Maha Vikas Aghadi in dilemma over alliance for upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that they have not taken any decisions over contesting local body elections with three alliance partners together or contesting separately.

Published: 11th May 2022 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purposes only

By Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Express News Service

MAHARASHTRA: Maha Vikas Aghadi is in dilemma over contesting upcoming local body elections separately or together, the decision yet to be taken by them.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that they have not taken any decisions over contesting local body elections with three alliance partners together or contesting separately. He said that they will have a meeting of all three parties where this decision of alliance for local body elections will be taken.

“Some people want a pre-poll alliance while others are batting for a post-poll alliance. However, the decision will be soon over it,” said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will fight the local body elections together to defeat the BJP. “Maha Vikas Aghadi government under the leadership of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is doing good work and people want us to remain together to fight against the BJP. All three parties' leaders will meet and take the decision over it soon,” Sanjay Raut said.

Maharashtra Congress is not sure about joining hands with the NCP and the Shiv Sena for the local body elections. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that Congress will fight the local body elections on its own. He said that they want to expand the party footprint across the state.

“We have seen in the past rural local body elections where we all fight separately and Congress emerged as a single largest party. If necessary, then we can post-poll alliance. But we are in the opinion that local body elections should be contested on our own. By joining hand, we will give more space to BJP that should be avoided,” Patole argued.

Meanwhile, the state elections commission issued the notifications asking 10 municipal corporations to complete their elections process. It has asked to finalise the civic ward boundaries, and approve them so that they can proceed with the further procedure.

The Supreme court has also asked the Maharashtra government to complete the elections program procedure in the next 15 days and submit the detailed plan for upcoming local body elections.

