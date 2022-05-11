Militant killed in encounter in Bandipora forests of JK

By PTI

SRI NAGAR: A militant was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Bandipora district while another encounter was underway in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The gunbattle had broken out between the militants and security forces in Salinder forests of Bandipora earlier in the day, a police spokesperson had said.

Later, in a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said, "One terrorist killed, one AK rifle and three magazines recovered. The killed terrorist was a part of a newly infiltrated terror group. Search for other two terrorists in progress."

The spokesperson said the operation was going on till the last reports arrived.

Another encounter was underway at Marhama in the Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district. There was no report of any casualty in this operation in the south Kashmir district so far.