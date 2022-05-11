NCP chief bats for repealing British Era sedition act in an independent democratic country

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Express News Service

A day after the Centre government's plea to the Supreme Court that it would re-examine and re-consider the British era’s sedition law by an "appropriate forum", the NCP chief Sharad Pawar welcomed the Centre government's decision on Tuesday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that section 124/A was brought by the British those who revolted against them. “In pre-independence, the sedition act was used against the Indians by the British government. People fought for independence and faced charges of sedition. Now, India is an independent democratic country. So, why do we need the British era, sedition act,” Pawar asked while talking with reporters in Kolhapur.

Former Union agriculture minister said sedition was to prosecute anyone for treason by the British rulers in 1890. He said the sedition law is archaic and that needs to be repealed. “In a democracy, people always raise their voices against the government. Their fight is not against the nation, but against the incumbent government on various issues. People have the full right to raise their voices in a democracy. Therefore, the sedition act is a very colonial coercive act,’’ said Pawar added welcoming the central government's move to reconsidering it.

Sharad Pawar further added, in last week during his appearance before the Judicial Commission probing the Koregaon Bhima violence had made a strong case for the repealing of the colonial sedition law in India.

Interestingly, on one side NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded repealing the sedition act, but on another side, his party alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi arrested independent MLA Ravi Rana and his spouse Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana was arrested under sedition charges – war against the government over Hanuman Chalisa row.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticised the central government for failing to meet the expectations of the people. He said that inflations are high and people are not affording to buy fuel and that has had cascading effects on other products.

“BJP led government at the Centre has failed 100 per cent in bringing down inflation and providing unemployment. There is huge anger against the central government. Therefore to divert the people’s attention, the non-issues are made an issue in the media. The real issues are sidelined deliberately. However, anger will grow and there will be protests against the governments in future,” Pawar added.