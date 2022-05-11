STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP chief bats for repealing British Era sedition act in an independent democratic country

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that section 124/A was brought by the British those who revolted against them.

Published: 11th May 2022 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryavanshi
Express News Service

A day after the Centre government's plea to the Supreme Court that it would re-examine and re-consider the British era’s sedition law by an "appropriate forum", the NCP chief Sharad Pawar welcomed the Centre government's decision on Tuesday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that section 124/A was brought by the British those who revolted against them. “In pre-independence, the sedition act was used against the Indians by the British government. People fought for independence and faced charges of sedition. Now, India is an independent democratic country. So, why do we need the British era, sedition act,” Pawar asked while talking with reporters in Kolhapur.

Former Union agriculture minister said sedition was to prosecute anyone for treason by the British rulers in 1890.  He said the sedition law is archaic and that needs to be repealed. “In a democracy, people always raise their voices against the government. Their fight is not against the nation, but against the incumbent government on various issues. People have the full right to raise their voices in a democracy. Therefore, the sedition act is a very colonial coercive act,’’ said Pawar added welcoming the central government's move to reconsidering it.

Sharad Pawar further added, in last week during his appearance before the Judicial Commission probing the Koregaon Bhima violence had made a strong case for the repealing of the colonial sedition law in India.

Interestingly, on one side NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded repealing the sedition act, but on another side, his party alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi arrested independent MLA Ravi Rana and his spouse Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana was arrested under sedition charges – war against the government over Hanuman Chalisa row.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticised the central government for failing to meet the expectations of the people. He said that inflations are high and people are not affording to buy fuel and that has had cascading effects on other products.

“BJP led government at the Centre has failed 100 per cent in bringing down inflation and providing unemployment. There is huge anger against the central government. Therefore to divert the people’s attention, the non-issues are made an issue in the media. The real issues are sidelined deliberately. However, anger will grow and there will be protests against the governments in future,” Pawar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP BJP British era Sedition
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp