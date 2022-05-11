STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President confers13 Shaurya Chakras, Param Vishisht Seva Medal to Army Chief

Army Chief General Manoj Pande was conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished service of exceptional order at a defence investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Published: 11th May 2022 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred 13 Shaurya Chakras which included six posthumous to the personnel of Indian Armed forces on Tuesday for their conspicuous courage displayed during operations.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande was conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for his distinguished service of exceptional order at a defence investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Ministry of Defence in its statement said, “The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty."

The President also conferred 14 PVSM, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSM) and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSM) for distinguished service of exceptional order.

These awards of Gallantry and other defence decorations conferred on Tuesday were approved by the President in January on the eve of 73rd Republic Day celebrations this January.

Gen Manoj Pande assumed the charge of the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on April 30. Before that he was serving as the Vice Chief of Army Staff for three months and was the General Officer Commander in Chief, Eastern Command of the Army before that.

