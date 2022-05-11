Shoot-at-sight orders out in Sri Lanka to contain violence

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid sporadic violence across Sri Lanka with cases of rioting in some pockets for the second successive day, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa empowered the Ministry of Defence to issue shoot-at-sight orders against looters of public property. As his brother Mahinda resigned as prime minister on Monday, the next step is to put in place a new interim government.

Since the security situation continues to be fluid, Gotabaya moved into the Defence Headquarters in the Jayawardenepura Kotte complex from the Presidential house, while Mahinda vacated his official residence at Temple Trees and shifted to the Naval Base at Trincomalee.

“The frontrunners for the PM include Karu Jayasuriya (former Speaker and independent candidate). Others in the race include Dullas Alahapperuma, Nimal Siripala De Silva (labour minister) and Anura Priyadharshana Yapa. The President had called an all-party meeting today, which didn’t take place,’’ a Sri Lankan policy expert told TNIE.

The Speaker had sought to convene Parliament on Tuesday but it was deferred in view of the volatile situation. Protestors have been demanding that Gotabaya, too, step down, but he is unlikely to yield for now.

Questions on protesters’ ‘China link’

“The President has the power to appoint a PM without anyone’s consent. For now he needs to appoint the interim government and bring in reforms like removing excessive executive powers,’’ said the expert. When Mahinda became PM, he brought in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution that restored sweeping powers of the President.

Chances of going back to the 19th Amendment that had restricted the President’s executive powers are bright when the new interim government is in place, to reduce people’s anger. While Mahinda had a China tilt, Gotabaya and ex-finance minister Basil are bent towards India.

There are allegations that protesters demanding Gotabaya’s sack have China’s support. “The Chinese have been Lankans to China to show development. Sri Lankans were optimistic that it would be replicated back home. However, they have now begun to doubt all that and view India more favourably,” the expert added.

Mahinda flees to naval base

Mahinda, along with his family, was evacuated from his official residence and provided shelter at the Trincomalee Naval Base. Right through Monday night, mobs made abortive attempts to enter Temple Trees, his official residence. At dawn on Tuesday, the police fired tear gas and warning shots against mobs so as to facilitate Mahinda’s evacuation. When people learn of him taking refuge at the base, they started a fresh protest in its vicinity