Uttar Pradesh: Special court issues NBW against Azam Khan's wife, son in two birth certificates case

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Azam Khan was granted bail in a case related to the illegal occupation of 'enemy property,' his wife and son got embroiled in another litigation getting a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against them by the Rampur special MP/MLA court on Thursday.

While issuing the NBW against Tazeen Fatima and her son and SP MLA from Suar, Abdullah Azam, the MP/MLA court set the deadline of May 16 for the surrender failing which the duo would be arrested by the district police.

The non-bailable warrant has now been issued against Azam's wife and his son in connection with a case of two birth certificates. According to a report, in the case registered by Ganj police, Azam and Tazeen got two birth certificates issued for their son from two places. Both certificates have two different dates of birth. Both were allegedly fabricated and used for personal gains, according to the complainant Akash Saxena.

In this case, the mother and son were supposed to appear in the court on Wednesday but they did not show up.

As per the sources, both Tazeen Fatima and Abdullah had presented an apology in the court for non-attendance on Wednesday but the court cancelled it and issued the NBW.

ALSO READ | In UP, a Congress leader woos SP legislator Azam Khan with posters

While public prosecutor Arun Prakash Saxena informed the MP/MLA Court (ACGM First) Rampur had to hear the matter related to crime number 4/19 regarding two birth certificates on Wednesday, it was argued on behalf of Tazeen Fatima and Abdullah in the court that their lawyers who could not come as they had to come from Delhi. Consequently, the cross-examination could not take place on Wednesday.

On this basis, the apology should be accepted. But the court did not accept the argument.

On the other hand, Azam Khan's bail application was heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The apex court posted the matter for the next hearing next Tuesday. The court has also sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government in this regard.