35 per cent rise in daily Covid cases in Mumbai since May 1

The financial capital of India is witnessing yet another surge of Covid-19 with 35 per cent increase in the number of daily cases since May 1. 

Published: 12th May 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The financial capital of India is witnessing yet another surge of Covid-19 with 35 per cent increase in the number of daily cases since May 1. According to data with the civic body, the city reported 124 fresh cases on Wednesday, of which 122 (98 per cent) were asymptomatic. On the previous day the figure was 122, of which 120 (98 per cent) were asymptomatic cases. 

The case tally of the Maximum City has reached 10,61,038, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563. Currently, Mumbai has a positivity rate of 0.013 per cent. The daily tally on Wednesday is 35 per cent more than the 92 cases on May 1. 

The number of active Covid-19 cases on May 1 was 628 while on Wednesday the figure stood at 851.
“In Mumbai, a total of 851 Covid-19 cases are active. The recovery rate is 98 per cent while the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases is 0.011 per cent. Besides, the doubling rate is 6,161 days,” read the BMC health data.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope cautioned that as per health experts if the current trend continued, there could be another Covid wave in June. ‘People stopped using masks. We haven’t made wearing masks mandatory but people should use them till the danger of the pandemic is over. In many countries, cases are surging once again and they have imposed even lockdowns. If people don’t want lockdowns, they should use mask and follow social distancing as well,” Tope said. 

With 9,196 tests conducted since previous evening, the total of tests carried out  increased to 1,69,77,858.
Only 23 out of 25,249 hospital beds earmarked for Covd-19 patients are occupied in the capital city.
The number of recovered Covid-19 patients rose to 10,40,624, with 117 patients getting discharged during the day. Mumbai’s average recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases was 0.010 per cent between May 4 and 10. 

Daily cases in Mumbai

124 (122 cases asymptomatic)
May 11
May 1: 92
Increase: 35%
851 Active cases on May 11

