4 CBI officers arrested for conducting fake raid in Chandigarh to extort money 

Senior CBI officials said as part of the agency's zero-tolerance toward corruption policy, strictest possible action will be initiated against the accused officials.

Published: 12th May 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Chandigarh Police has arrested four Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers for allegedly conducting a fake raid on an IT firm there to extort money, officials said on Thursday.

These four accused officers had allegedly gone to Chandigarh on Wednesday to conduct a "search" even when they were not posted there and had no case or mandate for such an operation, they said.

The employees of the firm smelled rats in the conduct of the officers, rounded them up and called police, the officials here said.

Senior CBI officials said as part of the agency's zero-tolerance toward corruption policy, strictest possible action will be initiated against the accused officials.

