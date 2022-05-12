After tribals, Kejriwal tries to woo Patidars

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Trying to make use of the alleged apathy of Patidars in Gujarat’s Sarushtra towards the ruling BJP, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday advertised the ‘Delhi Model’ development to woo voters in Rajkot, the biggest city of the region.

Launching a broadside on the ruling party on the issues of healthcare, employment and education, Kejriwal sought “one chance” to prove his credentials. Out of the 182 seats in Gujarat Assembly, 54 are in Saurashtra alone. In the 2017 election, the saffron party had faced a strong challenger in Congress when the latter walked away with 30 seats.

BJP remained in power “depending on Patidars and without making a dent in this vote bank, no party can find a place in the corridors of power, said senior journalist Mayur Jani. “First, Kejriwal allied with the tribal outfit BTP. Now, he is eying the Patidars,” Jani said.

Significantly, both tribals and Saurashatra Patidars were major contributors to the Congress in 2017.

“AAP doesn’t have a big Patidar face in Gujarat. Now, Kejriwal has Indranil Rajyaguru, who had left the Congress. That’s why Kejriwal himself presented him the party membership,” said political analyst Manilal.