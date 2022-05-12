STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appeasement politics ends with 100 per cent coverage of government schemes: PM Modi

He was speaking during his virtual address at 'Utkarsh Samaroh' in Gujarat's Bharuch city.

Published: 12th May 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHARUCH: Politics of appeasement comes to an end with 100 per cent coverage of government schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The event was organised by the Bharuch district administration to mark 100 per cent saturation of four key schemes of the state government meant for providing financial assistance to widows, the elderly and destitute citizens.

"Hundred per cent saturation of government schemes ends discrimination and need for a recommendation to get the benefits. It also puts an end to the appeasement politics," Modi said.

"Due to lack of information about government schemes, they either remain on paper or people not entitled for such schemes take benefit," he added.

