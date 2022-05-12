STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Award wapsi after CM Mamata Banerjee gets honour

The decision of Bangla language academy in West Bengal to confer a special award on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hasn’t gone down well with the literary personalities in the state. 

Published: 12th May 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The decision of Bangla language academy in West Bengal to confer a special award on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hasn’t gone down well with the literary personalities in the state.  Ratna Rashid Banerjee, a Bengali folk researcher and writer, said she was returning an award given by the Pashimbanga Bangla Academy to protest its decision to give special award to Mamata for her “contributions to literature”.

Ratna returned the Annada Shankar Smarak Samman, which she was conferred on her by the academy, saying she felt “insulted” by the academy’s move to give award to the CM. The special award, introduced this year, was announced for the chief minister’s book Kabita Bitan, a collection of over 900 poems.

Chairman Basu said the academy has decided to reward those who have been “working tirelessly for the betterment of literature” as well as other segments of society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Award Mamata Banerjee CM Literature
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp