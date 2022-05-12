STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP plans 15-day outreach to mark Modi’s 8 yrs in power

Published: 12th May 2022 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP flags. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After months of deliberations and discussions, the Bharatiya Janata Party has finally prepared a mega fortnight-long outreach programme with a slew of people-centric activities to mark the completion of eight  years of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

The nationwide outreach programme will begin on May 30 and continue till June 15 with much fanfare, ensuring  the participation of all party MPs (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), ministers, MLAs, MLCs, office-bearers and workers from the national level to the booth level.

Sources close to the BJP leadership on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda will also take part in the outreach programme that will showcase what all the government has done for the nation and the people in these eight years of Modi rule.

“We are in the service to the nation through good governance working with the mantra of ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas’. It is our duty to report the works done by us to the people,” remarked a leader, who is involved in the preparations of the outreach campaign.

