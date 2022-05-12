STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Booster dose gap reduced to 6 months for travellers abroad

The Central government has reduced the gap between the second dose of Covid vaccine and the booster shot from nine to six months for those travelling abroad.

Published: 12th May 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccination, Booster dose

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government has reduced the gap between the second dose of Covid vaccine and the booster shot from nine to six months for those travelling abroad. Official sources said that in the last week, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the highest advisory body on vaccination in the country, cleared a recommendation in this regard. Indians travelling abroad were finding it difficult as many countries asked for booster or precaution dose certificates.  

The decision was also taken as many experts and pharma companies had approached the Centre to reduce the mandatory waiting period of nine months between the second and the booster doses. Among those who had requested the government for this move was Serum Institute of India chief executive Adar Poonawalla. Studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research and other international institutes have also suggested that the antibody level wanes after six months from the primary vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Boster dose National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation Vaccination
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp