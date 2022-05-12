Booster dose gap reduced to 6 months for travellers abroad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government has reduced the gap between the second dose of Covid vaccine and the booster shot from nine to six months for those travelling abroad. Official sources said that in the last week, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the highest advisory body on vaccination in the country, cleared a recommendation in this regard. Indians travelling abroad were finding it difficult as many countries asked for booster or precaution dose certificates.

The decision was also taken as many experts and pharma companies had approached the Centre to reduce the mandatory waiting period of nine months between the second and the booster doses. Among those who had requested the government for this move was Serum Institute of India chief executive Adar Poonawalla. Studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research and other international institutes have also suggested that the antibody level wanes after six months from the primary vaccination.