STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Central bank warns of catastrophe if Lanka can’t form govt within 3 days

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held talks with former prime minister Ranil Wickramasinghe to possibly lead an interim all-party government.

Published: 12th May 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka

Soldiers stand guard at a check point in Colombo on Wednesday. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMID dire warnings from the Sri Lankan Central Bank chief of an economic catastrophe if no government is in place in the next two to three days, hectic parleys were on to hammer out a political solution in the riot-torn nation. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held talks with former prime minister Ranil Wickramasinghe to possibly lead an interim all-party government.

Later, in a televised adress to the nation, Gotabaya said he was working with all party leaders to establish a new government and that a new prime minister would be appointed within a week. “I am going to appoint the prime minister and the cabinet that has the trust of the people,” he said.

According to local media, Gotabaya also offered to abolish the executive presidency to curtail his sweeping powers once a government is in place. After days of street violence, Colombo wore a deserted look on Wednesday except for soldiers at checkpoints. Flagging the gravity of the situation, Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe urged all parties to quickly form a government, saying he would resign if there is no political stability in the next couple of weeks.

 If the current situation continues for the next two to three days, things could get worse with power cuts about 10-12 hours, massive shortages of fuel. Without a government, Lanka won’t be able hold talks with IMF, he warned. Meanwhile, Gotabaya reappointed secretaries of defence, finance and public security while trying to restore a semblance of normalcy.

With rumour mills fanning the fires, the Indian High Commission in Colombo on Wednesday denied speculation on the country sending troops to Lanka or advising Indian nationals to leave the island nation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Central Bank
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp