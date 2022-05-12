STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops grilling suspects after rocket-propelled grenade hit Punjab intelligence head office

A Russian-made rocket launcher was used for the projectile, police sources said. Metal parts and gunpowder from the spot has been recovered.

Published: 12th May 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) that hit the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali was fired from a vacant parking lot in front of the building, police sources said on Wednesday, adding that an arms supplier has been arrested and many others detained for questioning.

A Russian-made rocket launcher was used for the projectile, police sources said. Metal parts and gunpowder from the spot has been recovered. A 38-second CCTV footage has revealed that after firing the RPG, the suspects allegedly fled in a Maruti Swift Dezire.

The car bore a fake registration number of Haryana, sources said. The CCTV footage shows a white car approaching the building located at Sector 77 in Mohali. The footage is being examined by forensic experts. The police late Tuesday recovered the rocket launcher from a plot located at old Sohna road, less than a km from the blast site. “It was brought in the car and was thrown away after use,” said a source.

The police detained over a dozen suspects but released most of them after questioning. One of the suspects is said to be from Ambala, Haryana. The Faridkot police has arrested an arms supplier, Nishan Singh, a resident of Kullah village in Tarn Taran district, on a five-day remand. The police recently arrested four suspects, including Kuldeep Singh alias Kipa, an alleged henchman of a former MLA. Kipa was allegedly involved in extortions and land grab. 

Meanwhile, the banned pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has announced that on the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, the secessionist group will declare ‘voting date in Punjab’ for a referendum on June 6 from Akal Takht after a prayer honouring Bhindranwale and other “martyrs’’ of June 1984.

