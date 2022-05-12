Country's first 'Amrit Sarovar' comes up in Rampur: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's first "Amrit Sarovar" will be inaugurated by Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh at Rampur in Uttar pradesh on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for having at least 75 ponds in every district in the 75th year of India's Independence, calling them 'Amrit Sarovar'.

In a statement, Naqvi said participation and cooperation of the common people, villagers and promptness of panchayat and the district administration have played an important role in opening of this grand pond in a very short time.

He noted that in his "Mann Ki Baat" programme last month, Modi had mentioned about this pond.

The prime minister had noted that the place was full of garbage but with the local people's help the dirty pond has been transformed.

Naqvi said the pond will not only help in protecting the environment and conserving water but will also be an attraction for people.

Along with various amusements, boating will also be available in this pond, he added.