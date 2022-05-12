STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED arrests Jharkhand mining secretary after 15-hour grilling

Case of money laundering linked to embezzlement of NREGA funds

Published: 12th May 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

ED officials produced the senior IAS official before the special ED court of Prabhat Kumar Sharma, seeking a remand of 12 days.

ED officials produced the senior IAS official before the special ED court of Prabhat Kumar Sharma, seeking a remand of 12 days.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), after an interrogation lasting over 15 hours, arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal on Wednesday in a money-laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds. 

Sources said her replies to the questions by ED sleuths were not satisfactory and evasive.
Chartered accountant Suman Kumar, an alleged associate of Singhal, was arrested three days back in connection with the case.

ED officials produced the senior IAS official before the special ED court of Prabhat Kumar Sharma, seeking a remand of 12 days. “We sought 12-day remand of Pooja Singhal, but the court granted only five days,” said ED counsel BMP Singh. 

The arrested official will be sent to Birsa Munda Central Jail here on Wednesday night and taken on remand by the ED on Thursday, he added. The 2000-batch IAS officer has been arrested under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

Sources in the state government said the process of suspending her has already started and a decision in this regard could be taken within next few hours. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said action will be taken against Singhal. “The state government will take legal action against her,” said Soren.

Singhal was officially arrested around 4.30 pm, an hour after her husband Abhishek Jha arrived at the office after being summoned by ED officials. According to the information provided to the court by the ED after arresting Suman Kumar, an amount of Rs 1.43 crore more than the known sources of her income was found in the bank accounts of Singhal while she was the deputy commissioner in Khunti, Palamu and Chatra. The ED also claimed that Singhal purchased as many as 13 insurance policies by paying a premium of Rs 80.81 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate ED Money laundering Arrest
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp