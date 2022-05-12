Gujarat BJP rift comes to fore

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Competitive activism over the Patidar movement involving Hardik Patel exposed a rift within the Gujarat BJP on Wednesday. State party spokesperson Yagnesh Dave accused Rahul Gandhi of being racist for praising Dalit activist Jignesh Mewani in his Tuesday rally while ignoring Hardik Patel, the sulking state Congress working president.

“There is terrible racism going on in the Congress. Rahul Gandhi mentioned Jignesh Mewani’s name while Hardik Patel spent more time in jail than Jignesh Mewani,” said Dave.

However, two BJP leaders — Varun Patel and Chirag Patel — opposed Dave’s statement. The two Patels had joined the BJP after the Patidar agitation. Chirag tweeted: “I have also been in jail during the Patidar agitation. Instead of praising Hardik, show some sympathy and love for us too.”