STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat BJP rift comes to fore

Competitive activism over the Patidar movement involving Hardik Patel exposed a rift within the Gujarat BJP on Wednesday.

Published: 12th May 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Competitive activism over the Patidar movement involving Hardik Patel exposed a rift within the Gujarat BJP on Wednesday. State party spokesperson Yagnesh Dave accused Rahul Gandhi of being racist for praising Dalit activist Jignesh Mewani in his Tuesday rally while ignoring Hardik Patel, the sulking state Congress working president. 

“There is terrible racism going on in the Congress. Rahul Gandhi mentioned Jignesh Mewani’s name while Hardik Patel spent more time in jail than Jignesh Mewani,” said Dave.

However, two BJP leaders — Varun Patel and Chirag Patel — opposed Dave’s statement. The two Patels had joined the BJP after the Patidar agitation. Chirag tweeted: “I have also been in jail during the Patidar agitation. Instead of praising Hardik, show some sympathy and love for us too.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Yagnesh Dave Rahul Gandhi Racism
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp