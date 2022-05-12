Gyanvapi mosque: Varanasi court rejects plea to change official, survey to be completed by Tuesday

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Refusing to remove the court-appointed advocate commissioner, a Varanasi court on Thursday ordered that the survey and videography work would continue to ascertain the facts regarding Shringar Gauri Stahl on the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

It also appointed two more lawyers — Ajay Singh and Vishal Singh — as commissioners to accompany Advocate Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra to the mosque premises. Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar asked the team to complete the survey and submit a report on May 17.

Notably, Gyanvapi mosque management committee — the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM) — had opposed the survey and filed a petition on May 9 seeking removal of Mishra alleging bias. The court said that locks at the mosque would be opened for survey, if necessary. The district administration should lodge an FIR and take the strictest action possible if there is any hindrance, the court said, adding that under no condition should the work be stopped.

During the survey work, the judge said, only plaintiffs, respondents, their lawyers, advocate commissioners, their assistants and others related to the commission’s work would be present at the spot. The survey work will take place from 8 am to 12 noon every day till the commission’s work concludes, added the court.

The judge also issued directives to the district administration to ensure that commission’s work was completed smoothly without any obstacle. “The UP DGP and state chief secretary are also directed to supervise the related action so that the district officials cannot make any excuses to postpone the commission’s action,” the order read.

Initially, the Varanasi court had ordered to conduct the survey on April 26, while hearing a petitions seeking daily worship of the Goddess Shringar Gauri. The image of the Goddess is believed to be located on highly-sensitive Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple premises.