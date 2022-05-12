STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Hindu Rashtra' doesn't mean no room for non-Hindus: BJP MLA

Goel said that Hindu Rashtra never justifies no room for non-Hindus. "Scores of our fellow Indians live in Islamic nations in the Gulf region or in Catholic countries in Europe," he said.

By PTI

AMBALA: Ruling BJP MLA Aseem Goel has defended his call to declare the country a Hindu nation, saying it stands for inclusivity and does not mean excluding Muslims or any other community.

Goel, who represents Ambala city in the Haryana Assemby, recently took an oath at an event vowing to make India a "Hindu Rashtra". "Isn't it justified to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' where 100 crore Hindus live," he said.

Addressing a gathering in Mullana in Ambala district on Wednesday evening, Goel said, "We should be ready for any sacrifice for the Hindu Rashtra." He, however, said that 'Hindu Rashtra' does not mean it has no place for Muslims or other communities as this concept is inclusive of all faiths and religions.

The event was organised by the BJP to mark the birth anniversary of Mewar king Maharana Pratap.

