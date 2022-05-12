STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K government staff killed in terror attack in office

The gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora town and shot at Rahul Bhat, a clerk.

The injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  In yet another targeted attack, two terrorists on Thursday barged into a government office in Budgam district of J&K and shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit staffer from close range. Rahul Bhat, a clerk in the tehsildar’s office, was rushed  to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to injuries. Bhat was killed by pistol fire. A police official said preliminary investigation had revealed that two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were involved.

The attack comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for Assembly polls after the recent delimitation of constituencies.  Bhat was living at a migrant transit camp at Sheikhpora, Budgam. He landed a government job under the prime minister’s package for migrant Pandits in 2010.

Angry over the killing, migrant Pandit government employees living in a transit camp at Vessu in Anantnag staged a protest demanded security and action against the assailants. The protesters blocked vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. “The government should provide us security, should ensure our safety. The bloodshed should end,” said a Kashmiri Pandit.

Last month, terrorists carried out a series of targeted attacks in the Valley, killing a Kashmiri Hindu Rajput, a sarpanch, a CRPF jawan and two Railway Protection Force personnel. Six other migrant workers, a Kashmiri Pandit and a CRPF jawan were injured in the attacks. 

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha called Bhat’s killing barbaric and condemned it. All political parties, including National Conference, PDP, BJP, Congress and J&K Apni Party also condemned the killing of the Pandit employee.

“I unequivocally condemn the murderous attack on Rahul Bhat... Targeted killings continue & a sense of fear grows unchecked,” tweeted former chief minister and NC leader  Omar Abdullah.

