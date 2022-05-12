Krishna Janmabhoomi case: HC directs Mathura court to dispose of all petitions in four months

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, granted four months’ time to a Mathura court for disposal of all cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute. The HC ruled that all the petitions filed pertaining to the issue be fast-tracked.

The single-judge bench, comprising Justice Salil Kumar, told the local Mathura court to proceed with an ex-parte hearing if the parties (Sunni Waqf Board and others) concerned were not represented.

Notably, petitioner Manish Yadav through his lawyer Mahendra Pratap Singh had approached the High Court on Thursday requesting it to fast-track all the cases pertaining to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute. The Sunni Waqf Board, the opposite party in the case, was not present in the High Court during the hearing. Over the past several years, at least 10 petitions had been pending in the Mathura court in connection with the dispute.

The petitioners had been claiming that the Shahi Idgah mosque was built after demolishing a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple on a stretch of 13.37 acres of the land adjacent to the Krishna Janmbhoomi temple. The petitioners had

been demanding that stretch of land to be returned to the temple.

Petitioner Manish Yadav claimed that the case had been going on in Mathura for two years without any response from the opposite party. Yadav also accused the opposite party of deliberating causing a delay in the disposal of the case.