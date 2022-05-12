STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra ACB issues lookout circular against businessman accused of taking money in name of ED officials

The FIR, registered in the first week of May, said that Navlani had collected around Rs 58.96 crore between 2015 and 2021.

Published: 12th May 2022 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a lookout circular against businessman Jitendra Navlani, who is accused of accepting over Rs 58.96 crore from various private companies by using the names of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who had made allegations that Navlani has extorted crores of rupees from builders and businessmen at the behest of ED officials, sought to know if the accused has fled the country, and said that in case he has done so, then "some powerful people" have helped him escape.

"The ACB has issued the lookout circular against Navlani," an official said on Thursday.

The action came days after the ACB registered an FIR against Navlani and others under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act for collecting money from various businessmen by using the names of the ED officials.

"After the registration of the FIR, Navlani went untraceable and also did not respond to the summons issued by the ACB, following which the agency issued a LOC (lookout circular) against him," the official said.

The FIR, registered in the first week of May, said that Navlani had collected around Rs 58.96 crore between 2015 and 2021.

Navlani, a resident of Colaba Causeway in south Mumbai, and others used the names of ED officials and accepted money from various private companies as consultancy fees or unsecured loans through shell companies, the ACB had earlier claimed.

They allegedly promised these firms to help them in their dealings with the government, it said.

In March, Sanjay Raut had alleged that Navlani has extorted crores of rupees from builders and businessmen at the behest of ED officials.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Raut said, "The ACB has registered a case against Navlani and a probe has also begun. The EOW has started a probe against him. If he has fled, then there is some powerful force which has helped him flee the country."

"Have the powerful people helped him flee?" the Sena leader asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Navlani Enforcement Directorate ED Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau ACB
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp