Mamata bats for creation of more districts in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the area of the existing 23 districts in the state is vast, so there is a need to divide them and increase the number.

Published: 12th May 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said there is a need to create more districts in the state for expediting development work, but it has been constrained by lack of manpower and infrastructure.

Speaking at a meeting with West Bengal Civil Service officers at the renovated Town Hall here, she said the area of the existing 23 districts in the state is vast, so there is a need to divide them and increase the number. The state needs more manpower and infrastructure for this purpose.

"We need to divide the districts as these are very large. The state will have more districts. This will help expedite development work," she said.

The chief minister also accused the Centre of not releasing funds to the state.

"I came to know that the Centre has not released funds for 100-day work since December last year. Tell me, how people will work if they are not paid. The central government collects revenue from states and shares a meagre part of it," Banerjee said at the meeting.

