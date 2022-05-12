STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One held over Khalistan flag in Dharamsala

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Himachal Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested one person from Punjab while his accomplice managed to escape in the case involving putting up Khalistan flags on the main entrance and boundary wall of the state Assembly building in Dharamsala.

Sources said an SIT conducted raids at Chamkaur Sahib and Morinda areas of Ropar district in Punjab. The SIT had identified two accused in the case. The police arrested Harbir Singh, a resident of Morinda in Punjab, for putting up the flags. Another accused Paramjit Singh, a resident of Ropar, escaped as the police raided his house on Wednesday.

SP of Kangra Khushal Sharma said the case had been “solved.” In a statement, the police stated: “Today around 8.30 am, the Himachal Pradesh SIT raided a house in Morinda and rounded up Harbir Singh alias Raju (30) in the case of Khalistan provocation. The police also raided the house of the second accused at Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar but failed to arrest Parmjit Singh as he fled his home.”
 

