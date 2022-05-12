STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more arrested in Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence case

The accused has been identified as Abdul alias Raja and he was arrested from the national capital.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested one more person in connection with the last month Jahangirpuri violence which broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Abdul alias Raja and he was arrested from the national capital, an official said.

"Abdul was found to be allegedly involved in rioting. In one of the CCTV footage that was being analysed by our team, it was seen that Abdul was threatening people with an axe in his hand," a senior police officer said.

With this, 37 people, including three juveniles, have been apprehended by police so far. Clashes had broken out between two communities during the procession in Jahangirpuri in the capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.

According to police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana wrote to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case. The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.

Jahangirpuri violence Delhi Hanuman Jayanti
