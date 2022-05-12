STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajiv Kumar appointed next Chief Election Commissioner, will oversee 2024 Lok Sabha polls

A former finance secretary, Kumar will take charge on May 15

Published: 12th May 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Kumar

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed the seniormost election commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the next Chief Election Commissioner of India. He will replace Sushil Chandra, whose term is ending on May 14.

A former finance secretary, Kumar will take charge on May 15, according to a law ministry notification.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Rajiv Kumar,” said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet.

Kumar took charge as election commissioner in the poll panel on September 1, 2020.

A retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of 1984 Jharkhand cadre, he has BSc and LLB degrees, along with a master’s in public policy and sustainability.

Born on February 19, 1960, he also served as the Union finance secretary from September 2017 to February 2020. Following this, he was appointed as Chairperson of the Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

During his tenure as finance secretary, he had the mandate to look after banking, insurance and pension reforms.

Kumar supervised the financial services sector and was instrumental in introducing major initiatives and reforms, like banking reforms with a comprehensive approach of recognition, recapitalisation, resolution and reform.

He was also director, Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SBI, NABARD; Member, Economic Intelligence Council (EIC); Member, Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC); Member, Bank Board Bureau (BBB); Member, Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), Civil services Board among many other such Boards and Committees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CEC Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp