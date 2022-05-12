Rajiv Kumar appointed next Chief Election Commissioner, will oversee 2024 Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed the seniormost election commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the next Chief Election Commissioner of India. He will replace Sushil Chandra, whose term is ending on May 14.

A former finance secretary, Kumar will take charge on May 15, according to a law ministry notification.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Rajiv Kumar,” said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet.

Kumar took charge as election commissioner in the poll panel on September 1, 2020.

A retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of 1984 Jharkhand cadre, he has BSc and LLB degrees, along with a master’s in public policy and sustainability.

Born on February 19, 1960, he also served as the Union finance secretary from September 2017 to February 2020. Following this, he was appointed as Chairperson of the Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

During his tenure as finance secretary, he had the mandate to look after banking, insurance and pension reforms.

Kumar supervised the financial services sector and was instrumental in introducing major initiatives and reforms, like banking reforms with a comprehensive approach of recognition, recapitalisation, resolution and reform.

He was also director, Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SBI, NABARD; Member, Economic Intelligence Council (EIC); Member, Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC); Member, Bank Board Bureau (BBB); Member, Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), Civil services Board among many other such Boards and Committees.