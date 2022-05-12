Restrictions re-imposed in MP’s Khargone after protest

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just a week after curfew was lifted in communal violence-hit Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, the district administration re-imposed the restrictions on Wednesday after a march by Muslim women to the police superintendent’s office a day earlier to protest the “one-sided” action targeting the community.

Additional Collector SS Mujalda ordered a ban on all rallies and processions without permission till July 10. Holding akhadas, jagarans, debates and demonstrations, too, have been prohibited without permission.

“Our children are in jail and being tortured there.

The police is harassing women on the pretext of searching houses at night. Our community is being targeted,” said Uzma Sheikh, who led the procession alleged on Tuesday. “We had to leave home and live elsewhere for 24 days, even during the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.”

SP Neeraj Chourasiya, however, claimed the procession was to put pressure on the police for not conducting searches and arrests. “We’ve conducted searches at night because those we are looking for aren’t found at home during daytime. The protestors were assured that action won’t be taken against the innocent. But those against whom we have evidence won’t be spared,” he said.