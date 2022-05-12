Rijiju invokes Lakshman Rekha, says institutions must respect boundaries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju invoked the Lakshman Rekha in the context of the controversial sedition law, saying that “boundaries” must guide different institutions in the country, including the Executive and the Judiciary.

Even as the Supreme Court suspended application of Section 124(A) of the IPC, Rijiju cautioned that no organ of the State should not cross its “boundary”. Responding to questions from reporters after the apex court directions, Rijiju said, “We respect each other. The court should respect the government, the legislature; so as the government should respect the court. We have a clear demarcation of boundary and that Lakshman Rekha should not be crossed by anybody.”

The minister also hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark that telling the truth is patriotism and not treason. Dubbing the Congress as the “antithesis” of freedom, democracy and respect for institutions, Rijiju said the “Congress and its ecosystem have no right to give sermons to others”. This was in reference to several past Congress government decisions, including the imposition of Emergency.

Rahul had earlier tweeted his reaction to the apex court’s directions, saying, “Telling the truth is patriotism, not treason and listening to the truth is ‘Rajdharma’, while crushing the truth is arrogance”. Tweeting to counter Rahul, Rijiju said, “If there is one party that is the antithesis of freedom, democracy and respect for institutions, it is the Indian National Congress. This party has always stood with Breaking India forces and left no opportunity to divide India.”

The minister did not spare even former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi over the sedition law and freedom of expression. The minister’s response to the Supreme Court decision came in the backdrop of its significant order on the contentious Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code that has been under intense public scrutiny.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there was a need to balance the interests of civil liberties and of citizens with that of the State. CJI Ramana had also invoked the Lakshman Rekha while addressing a joint conference of chief justices of the high courts and chief ministers in April.