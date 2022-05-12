STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai 

"Latke died late night on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation," the functionary said.

Published: 12th May 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Latke

Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party functionary said on Thursday. He was 52.

"Latke died late night on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation," the functionary said.

Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from the Andheri East assembly constituency in Mumbai city.

Prior to his becoming an MLA, Latke was also a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

His mortal remains are likely to be brought back to Mumbai on Thursday.

"We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring back his body. We hope that the mortal remains would be brought back on Thursday," the Sena functionary added.

Expressing grief over Latke's death, party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi remembered him for his work during the pandemic and his connect with the people from his constituency.

"Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Shri Ramesh Latke ji. His constant energy, his dedicated work during COVID & his connect with the constituency was immense. He will be missed& he has gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she tweeted.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said in a tweet, "Shocked to hear the news of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke's sudden demise! I Remember meeting him on a flight to kokan for angnewadi jatra just a few months back.

I praised him for losing so much weight because of dieting. He was a friend beyond party lines.

Unbelievable!!" The Shiv Sena currently shares power in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLA Shiv Sena Ramesh Latke
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp