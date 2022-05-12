STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Summer heat gives early start to cherry season in Kashmir valley

With summer arriving early in the Kashmir Valley, the local markets are filled with fresh harvest of cherries.

Published: 12th May 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Cherry harvest in Kashmir valley

Cherry harvest in Kashmir valley

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  With summer arriving early in the Kashmir Valley, the local markets are filled with fresh harvest of cherries. Having hit by two years of Covid-related lockdowns, the farmers in the Valley are pinning their hopes on this year’s harvest, which has come earlier due to dry and hot weather conditions. 
Fruit grower Mohammad Samad, a resident of Ganderbal in central Kashmir, said he started harvesting the fruit in the last week of April due to hot weather.

Farmers usually start harvesting the crop in mid-May. Samad said due to the weather the fruit became ready to harvest early. “The growers could not have waited for the normal time (May 15) for starting the harvest as cherry has low-shelf life,” he added.

Besides Ganderbal, other parts of Kashmir such as Baramulla, Srinagar, Shopian and Tangmarg produce cherry. Kashmir annually produces 13,000-15,000 metric tons of cherry on 3,000 hectares. Mohammad Zubair, another fruit-grower in Ganderbal, said the farmers had incurred heavy losses in the last two years as all the markets within and outside Kashmir were closed. 

Kashmir Fruit Growers Dealers Union chairman Bashir Ahmad Bashir  said Kashmir cherries have demand in both local and outside J&K markets. “We send it by air to Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai. It is also being transported in trucks to Delhi and Punjab.”

Bashir said growers across the Valley are busy harvesting the crop and want to complete the process as early as possible. He, however, cautioned that in case there is rainfall or hailstorm, the crop would be damaged.  The Mishri variety of cherry, which is considered one of the best varieties having extremely good health benefits, was exported to Dubai last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir valley Cherries Lockdown Harvest
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp