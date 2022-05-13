STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Achhe din' term needs to be archived and forgotten: NCP's dig at BJP on 8-year high retail inflation

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index was 6.95 per cent in March this year and 4.23 per cent in April 2021.

Published: 13th May 2022 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the retail inflation rising to an eight-year high at 7.79 per cent in April, the NCP on Friday took a dig at the BJP, saying its "achhe din" poll slogan needs to be "archived and forgotten" now.

In a veiled attack on the J P Nadda-led party, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto also sarcastically said it needs to be seen who will be blamed for the same and what will be the new diversion to hide this "failure".

The BJP had raised the "achhe din" (good days) slogan during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaigning.

"India's #RetailInflation rises to 8 year high of 7.79% in April almost twice the rate targeted by #RBI which is 4%. #AchheDin, #Vikas, these words need to archived and forgotten. Now to wait and watch who will be blamed and what will be the new diversion to hide this failure," Crasto tweeted.

ALSO READ: Costlier fuel, food drive retail inflation to eight-year high of 7.79% in April

Retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April on annual basis mainly due to stubbornly high food prices, remaining above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fourth month in a row.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.95 per cent in March this year and 4.23 per cent in April 2021.

Inflation in the food basket rose to 8.38 per cent in April from 7.68 per cent in the preceding month and 1.96 per cent in the year-ago month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP BJP Retail inflation
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp