STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Lanka’s Asani, India’s turn to name cyclone not far 

The formation of tropical cyclones is not new and neither is their naming. But this one - Asani - has caught the attention of many.

Published: 13th May 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

A cyclist struggles to keep his balance as rain lashes parts of Kochi on Thursday, due to the impact of Cyclone Asani | A Sanesh

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The formation of tropical cyclones is not new and neither is their naming. But this one - Asani - has caught the attention of many. This is not just because of its movement, the heavy rainfall and the drop in mercury levels. But because of its name. 

It has been named by Sri Lanka and means Raat (night). That is not all, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said with the increasing formation of cyclones, India’s turn to name the cyclone, which is fifth in the list, will come soon. 

As per the World Meteorological Organisation’s National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, 13 countries suggest list of names for cyclones forming in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, which are to be used alphabetically country wise. The list of countries in the panel include - Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. 

“Asani is the first cyclone of this year and as per order, it was Sri Lanka’s turn to name it. The next will be named by Thailand as Sitrang. The next name suggested by India is Tej and it will come fifth in line. But going by the increasing formation of cyclones over the years, the turn of India is not far behind,” a senior IMD official told TNIE. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclones India Cyclone Asani IMD
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp