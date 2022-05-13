STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah drank water worth Rs 850 per bottle during Goa trip: Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik

Amit Shah was given a mineral water bottle worth Rs 850 during his trip to Goa and it was brought from a town located around 10km away from Panaji.

Published: 13th May 2022 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was given a mineral water bottle worth Rs 850 during his trip to Goa and it was brought from a town located around 10km away from Panaji, state Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik said on Tuesday.

Naik mentioned about the expensive buy while making a strong pitch for rainwater harvesting in Goa and explaining how water will become a scarce and precious resource in the future.

"When Amit Shah was in Goa (for campaigning for February Assembly polls), he asked for a Himalaya (brand) water bottle. It was then brought from Mapusa (located around 10km from Panaji)," Naik said, addressing an event in South Goa.

The mineral water which was purchased for Shah costs Rs 850 per bottle, he said.

"Even the rate of mineral water bottles available in star hotels hovers in the range of Rs 150-Rs 160. This is how expensive water has become," Naik added.

Naik, a former Goa chief minister, in the past has pushed for constructing dams across rivers to accumulate water, which he said, can be sold to Gulf countries in exchange for fuel.

"The government can build dams across the state, wherever there are mountains, and store water," he said at the event, warning people will fight for water in the future due to shortages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Naik Goa Amit Shah
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp