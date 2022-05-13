As meet begins, Congress brainstorms on keeping Chintan details under wraps

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Before the Congress begins its chintan on how to lift the party’s fortunes hereon, it is brainstorming how to stop the deliberations and discussions held at its three-day shivir in Udaipur from spilling out to the media.

Ahead of the Chintan Shivir beginning Friday, the party issued directives to all the delegates to ensure that only information through official means goes out of the closed-door meetings. The issue had been flagged by Congress president Sonia Gandhi as well as Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting a few days ago.

The party has informed all delegates that they won’t be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the venues. The move comes as the details of the CWC meetings held in the past were flashed immediately by the media.

During his recent visit to Gujarat, Rahul told Congress leaders that the leadership was ready for all kinds of discussions and criticism, but it must happen at the party forum and not through the media or on any other public platform.

The Congress is therefore taking lot of pains to keep the details of the Chintan Shivir under wraps as the party has repeatedly faced embarrassment with leaders airing their grievances in public. The Shivir will see the party introspecting on its organisational strengths and weaknesses.

Udaipur decked up for mega meet

JAIPUR: Udaipur is all set to welcome Congress leaders from across the country for the three-day Nav Sankalp Shivir starting Friday. Every part of the city is drenched in Congress colours as party flags and banners have been put up on all roads and squares to enthuse Congress workers and leaders. Also, huge hoardings and flexes of party leaders are visible in this tourist city. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was one of the first to reach Udaipur on Wednesday evening for the camp to be held at the Taj Aravali from May 13 to 15. The Nav Sankalp camp will start at 12 noon under the grand dome being prepared at Hotel Taj Aravali. The first day of the camp will see an inaugural address by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. It will be followed by a meeting of coordinators of the six panels at 3 pm. Panel discussions will be held on the second day on Saturday and group discussions will continue till 8 pm. — Rajesh Asnani