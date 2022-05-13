Coastal districts on high alert over possible intrusion from Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The police in the coastal districts are on high alert in view of possible intrusion from of Sri Lanka in view of economic and political crisis in the island nation.

The Coastal Security Police having jurisdiction over 330 kms coastline in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts has sounded alert in the region. In a statement, it appealed people to be vigilant while renting out houses to strangers and ask for relevant documents. It asked people to immediately bring it to the notice of the nearest police station if they find any Sri Lankans in the region.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told mediapersons on Thursday that the city police is also on high alert as a preventive measure to stop any illegal immigrant entering the region.

He recalled more than 50 nationals of Sri Lanka being detained in June 2021 while they were staying in various lodges and private houses in the city after entering India illegally without valid documents. They were brought here by some agents after being promised jobs in Canada. They were booked under Immigration act, Passport act and were sent to judicial custody. Later the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency(NIA).

In view of this, the commissioner said there are chances of Sri Lankan citizens entering the coastal region via sea route.