Delhi Police declares AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as 'bad character'

According to the police, a person who has involvement in several cases, including that of murder and attempt to murder, and can disturb peace in an area is declared as a "bad character".

Published: 13th May 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has declared Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan as a "bad character", according to an official document.

The proposal for declaring Khan as a "bad character" was sent on March 28 by the Jamia Nagar police station in Southeast district and approved on March 30. A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against him, the document stated.

According to the police, a person who has involvement in several cases, including that of murder and attempt to murder, and can disturb peace in an area is declared as a "bad character". Police keep an eye on such people.

Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday on the changes of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, hours after the Okhla MLA took part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area in southeast Delhi.

The anti-encroachment drive sparked violent protests and pelting of stones with locals alleging that many legal structures were bulldozed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey had said on Thursday, "An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Amanatullah Khan and five other supporters have been arrested for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharging their duty."

