Deshmukh can undergo shoulder surgery in state-run hospital, no need for private health facility: Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had, however, opposed the plea and said that the J J Hospital was well-equipped with qualified doctors to perform the surgery.

Published: 13th May 2022 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (Photo | Anil Deshmukh Official Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Friday refused to grant permission to Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh to undergo a shoulder surgery at a private hospital and said he could get the medical procedure done at the state-run J J Hospital in the city.

Deshmukh had sought permission to be temporarily shifted to a private hospital of his choice to undergo the surgery and treatment for his dislocated shoulder. The NCP leader said he would bear the expenses.

The court rejected Deshmukh's application and said he could get the surgery and treatment done at the J J Hospital.

Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November last year in a money laundering case.

The ED case of money laundering against Deshmukh, who was earlier the home minister in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and others came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case related to allegations of extortion made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Singh.

The ED claimed that Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai.

The money was laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, it alleged.

