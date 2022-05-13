Differences between Congress and NCP escalates over local body elections in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole released the press dated January 30,2022 where all three alliance partners Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena prominent leaders signed and decided that they will support the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates in local body elections to defeat the BJP in Maharashtra. The paper is signed by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, NCP state president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai.

Releasing this signed letter by Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, Maharashtra Congress Patole reiterated the NCP backstabbing remarks.

He said for the Gondia District Panchayat elections, he contacted to NCP leader Prafulla Patel and state president Jayant Patil and asked to support the Congress candidate for the president elections. “But the local unit of the NCP supported the BJP. This is complete breach of trust of alliance partners. If NCP did not wanted to make alliance with congress, they should have informed us. We would not have relied on them. They should be candidate , not to backstabbing,” Patole said.

Commenting on NCP leader Ajit Pawar statements that Nana Patil was with BJP and now Congress, so he should teach lesson to others about secularism, Patole said that everyone knew his past but he is committed to secular ideology now. He said he will convey all bad treatment meted out by alliance partners to his party high command. “Congress party is strong party that will straight way fight against the BJP. We do not to any cheating for power,” Patole said.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that such kind of incidents do happen in alliance in local body elections. He said that all should put effort that such incidents should not happen. “Nana Patole earlier with congress, then joined BJP and now again in congress. Let’s better not to speak over it. Let him take this issue with his high command. Then, our seniors will take call over it,” Ajit Pawar said.