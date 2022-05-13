STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First-ever national film festival of J&K in June

The festival is being organised by the J&K administration in association with the National Film Development Corporation.

Singer Udit Narayan and TV actress Sonali Sachdev during a song shooting in Srinagar; the J&K film policy aims to attract more professionals to the UT | pti

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Despite being showcased in a large number of movies,  be it Bollywood or regional cinemas, the picturesque Kashmir Valley has been missing a pan-India platform for local as well as other filmmakers to exhibit their works. This is poised for a change soon. After unveiling its maiden film policy last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is organising the first-ever national film festival in Srinagar from June 15-20.

The festival is being organised by the J&K administration in association with the National Film Development Corporation. According to officials, the idea is to highlight the “film, music and creative ecosystem” in the Union Territory. Filmmakers have been invited to submit their original films – fiction, documentary, short film and music videos – for the 1st National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir.

The other objective of organising the film festival is to recognise Indian talent in music, feature, short and documentary film-making; provide opportunities to the sparsely-located film-making community of the J&K through networking and collaborative projects; to develop the skill of filmmaking using minimal/efficient resources; locating young and fresh talent in filmmaking/music industry in J&K.

According to officials, over 40 awards in three sections --- feature film, non-feature film (short films and documentaries) and music videos would be given away during the film festival and the winners would also receive cash prizes. 

The organisers have made it mandatory for all films to be screened to carry English subtitles. Films not having English subtitles would be disqualified from the festival. As per the J&K Film policys unveiled last year, filmmakers would be provided subsidy for shooting films, serials, web series and documentaries and also would be provided free-of-cost security during the shoot.

