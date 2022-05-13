Hours after Kashmiri Pandit's death, militants kill policeman in Pulwama

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Hours after a Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead in central Kashmir, militants on Friday morning shot dead a police constable in Pulwama in south Kashmir.

A police official said militants fired from close range towards police constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker son of Ali Mohammad Thoker at his residence in Gudroo, Pulwama in south Kashmir in the morning today.

The policeman sustained critical bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. After the incident, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the village and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

The attack took place hours after militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat in Tehsildar’s office at Chadoora in Budgam in central Kashmir.

Rahul, who was working in the Tehsil office, was living at a migrant transit camp at Sheikhpora, Budgam. He had got the government job under the PM's package for migrant Kashmiri Pandits in 2010. Militants have carried out a series of targeted attacks in the Valley in April.

In these targeted attacks, a Kashmiri Hindu Rajput, a sarpanch, a CRPF jawan and two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were killed while six migrant workers, a Kashmiri Pandit and a CRPF jawan were injured.