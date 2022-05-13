STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi chokes up over Gujarat girl’s doc dream

Ayub Patel informed the PM how his sight suffered badly due to the side-effects of an eye drop while he was working in Saudi Arabia.

Published: 13th May 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday choked up in a virtual interaction with the daughter of a beneficiary of the government’s welfare schemes. The occasion was ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’ in Bharuch, Gujarat. 

Ayub Patel informed the PM how his sight suffered badly due to the side-effects of an eye drop while he was working in Saudi Arabia. His medical condition led him to worry about his daughter’s dream of becoming a doctor.

The PM asked Ayub’s daughter why she wanted to become a doctor. She said her father’s condition forced him to take such a decision. As she spoke, her eyes welled up, forcing the PM to choke up in empathy. Pausing for a moment, the PM offered help to Ayub. “Let me know if you need any help.” 

Modi is about to complete eight years in office as the Prime Minister. “These eight years were dedicated to the service of the poor and good governance. Whatever I am able to do today, I have learned from you (people),” said the PM. The women participants in the programme gifted the PM a huge ‘rakhi.’ 

