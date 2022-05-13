STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Most of recovered by ED cash belongs to IAS Pooja Singhal, says her chartered accountant

ED has informed the court that the agency has reasons to believe that IAS Pooja Singhal is involved in the activities of money laundering.

Published: 13th May 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal

Suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RANCHI: The charted accountant of suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal, in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that most of the cash amount recovered from his house by the probe agency, in connection with a case linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, belongs to the IAS officer.

The ED had on May 7 arrested Kumar after it recovered Rs 17.51 crore from premises of Kumar and Rs 1.8 crore from Ranchi's Pulse Hospital.

"As per the statement of Suman Kumar the CA who is in ED custody, most of the cash amount recovered from his house belongs to Pooja Singhal were collected by him on her instructions. Further, he disclosed that on instructions of Pooja Singhal he gave Rs 3 crore in cash to a renowned builder for purchasing the land of Pulse Hospital owned by Pooja Singhal and her family," ED said in a statement.

As per statements of other witnesses, it is revealed that Pooja Singhal played a pivotal role in the construction and managing the important affairs of the Pulse Super Speciality Hospital and the huge payments were usually received in cash.

ED has informed the court that the agency has reasons to believe that Singhal is involved in the activities of money laundering.

Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC) had served as the deputy commissioner of Jharkhand's Khunti district between 2009 and 2010. She was arrested by the ED on May 11 and on May 12 the Jharkhand government suspended her.

After her arrest, a special PMLA court, in Ranchi, sent Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal to five-day remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier this month, ED had conducted raids at Ranchi's Pulse Hospital, which is owned by Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pooja Singhal Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp