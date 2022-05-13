STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA arrests two aides of Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel

The NIA arrested two Mumbai-based associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and close confidante Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel.

Published: 13th May 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two Mumbai-based associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and close confidante Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel.

The arrested accused were identified as Arif Abubakar Shaikh and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh.

The NIA official said that the two were running the syndicate of the D-Company from the western suburbs of Mumbai and were involved in illegal activities and terror funding.

Both will be produced before the special NIA court in Mumbai, where the agency will seek their custodial remand.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Chhota Shakeel, who operates an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan. He is involved in extortion, narcotics smuggling and terrorist activities.

The NIA has summoned two dozen persons to join the ongoing probe or face arrests.

TAGS
NIA National Investigation Agency Dawood Ibrahim Chhota Shakeel
