Panel on cards to address homebuyers’ grievances

The Centre has decided to set up a sub-committee under the Central Advisory Council (CAC) to look into grievances and issues concerning the stakeholders, including homebuyers. 

Published: 13th May 2022

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has decided to set up a sub-committee under the Central Advisory Council (CAC) to look into grievances and issues concerning the stakeholders, including homebuyers. The CAC came up as per the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri told a CAC meeting last month that he favoued a smaller group under a secretary-level officer to take care of the housing sector. As per the minutes of the meeting released last week, the group will meet once in six months. It was also resolved to conduct a regular meeting of CAC once a year.

During the meeting, Abhay Upadhyay, president of homebuyers’ body, the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE) — raised several issues such as structural defects and handing over of incomplete projects by promoters without getting occupation or completion certificates.

The council observed that the builder should be responsible for certification of structural audit of its building to instill a sense of confidence among buyers. The developers’ associations were advised to deliberate in the context of voluntary certification or rating of builders to facilitate homebuyers.

