Punjab: Bust drug mafia or face action, Mann tells cops

HARPREET BAJWA By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to combat drug menace in the border state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday directed top police officers to act in tandem with the Special Task Force on Drugs and to launch joint operations to nab the “big sharks” running the “drug mafia”.

Addressing a high-level meeting of police commissioners and senior superintendents of police here, Mann categorically said that if any incident of drug supply comes to his notice from any part of the state, the SSP and CP concerned would be held solely accountable. He also asked the officers to immediately swing into action in case someone lodges any complaint about drug trafficking.

Emphasising the need for tightening the noose around drug smugglers across the state, Mann said strict action would be taken against the officials in case of accused getting default bail, particularly in cases of commercial recovery.

Mann directed DGP VK Bhawra to issue detailed guidelines to all SSPs to not disclose the price of drugs seized during recovery in the international market as this practice attracts people who want to make quick buck. He, however, said rest of the information regarding quantity seized, location of recovery and the details of accused could be made public.

The CM also said more de-addiction clinics will be set up in the stat. Mann also asked the DGP to speed up the process of confiscation of properties belonging to those involved with drug mafia. As preventive measures, the CM stressed that special focus should be laid on revamping sports infrastructure in villages and wards.