Rajasthan remains hot spot of clashes

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Communal violence continues to rock Rajasthan. In the latest incident, tension gripped parts of Hanumangarh district after a clash in which a VHP leader was thrashed on Wednesday night. The police have detained 35 people and authorities have suspended the Internet.

The violence took place barely hours after BJP chief JP Nadda left the city after a two-day trip.

A youth was allegedly murdered in Bhilwara on Wednesday following a group clash in Nohar town of Hanumangarh district.

A large crowd had gathered in the town for a religious function where some women alleged molestation. Local reports said when Satveer Saharan tried to intervene, he was attacked with sticks. He was admitted to the government hospital in Nohar. He was later referred to Hanumangarh District Hospital and then to Bikaner.

A mob had blocked the Nohar-Rawatsar road. A large contingent of police has been deployed in the area and officials are maintaining a strict vigil. The police lathi charged the mob to end the blockade. Hanumangarh Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said 35 people have been detained for disturbing communal harmony.

On Tuesday in Bhilwara district, a youth Adarsh Tapadia was allegedly murdered. After the incident, the BJP along with several rightwing outfits called for a bandh in the district, which passed off peacefully on Wednesday.

Violence over MP land row

Bhopal: An old feud between two families over Waqf land triggered large-scale violence in Karedi village of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night. The violence happened when two brothers identified as Mohan Verma and Hukum Verma were allegedly attacked by the son of neighbour Allah Beli following altercation over the land, which is a disputed property between three parties. The incident soon spiralled into large-scale clashes after some villagers set Beli’s house on fire. Several people from both sides have been booked for violence.