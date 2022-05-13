STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena slams Akbaruddin Owaisi for visiting Aurangzeb's tomb; AIMIM says don't draw 'different inference'

Former Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire and the party's Aurangabad district unit chief and MLC Ambadas Danve has taken a strong objection to Owaisi's visit to the tomb.

Published: 13th May 2022 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Khuldabad in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has drawn flak from the ruling Shiv Sena, which questioned his move and warned that if he tried to "create problems in the society" it would not be tolerated.

Owaisi had visited the tomb on Thursday before addressing a rally in Aurangabad city.

Former Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire and the party's Aurangabad district unit chief and MLC Ambadas Danve has taken a strong objection to Owaisi's visit to the tomb.

But All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said there was no need to draw a "different meaning" out of it.

"The motive behind Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb cannot be understood. We remember the statements he had made earlier...No one goes to the tomb of Aurangzeb. But if Owaisi is going there to create problems in the society, then we will not tolerate it," Khaire said.

Danve said, "It is not surprising that Owaisi went to Aurangzeb's tomb. The thinking of Nizam, Razakars (the paramilitary volunteer force deployed by the Nizam of Hyderabad to resist the princely state's integration with India during 1947-48) and the earlier Islamic dynasties is the same. As per that ideology, Owaisi visited the tomb. But those Muslims, who think about the welfare of the nation, should stay away from AIMIM and Owaisi."

Defending Owaisi, Jaleel said, "There are many tombs (in Khuldabad) and they have a history. Anyone who comes to Khuldabad visits tomb of Aurangzeb. There is no need to draw a different meaning out of this."

On Thursday, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had also objected to Owaisi's visit to the Mughal emperor's tomb.

Gajanan Kale, an MNS leader from Navi Mumbai, had warned saying, "The Maharashtra government should take action against Owaisi for visiting the tomb of Aurangzeb. If no action is taken, then the MNS will take the matter into its own hands."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Shiv Sena Akbaruddin Owaisi
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp