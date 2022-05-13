Supreme Court refuses to pass interim status quo order on survey of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would examine and consider listing a plea challenging permission to inspect and video survey of the premises inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

The plea was orally mentioned by senior advocate Hufeza Ahmadi for Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

He requested for the status quo to be maintained in respect to the survey. He added that the matter needs to be listed soon as the survey is taking place.

"...This is covered by Places of Worship Act. Now the Court has ordered Commissioner to conduct a survey," Ahmadi said.

"...We have not seen the documents. We don't even know what is the matter...how can I pass an order...let me see... will list it," the CJI said.

The top court said that it would need to see and examine all the files and will list it.

In a petition filed by five Hindu women seeking access and rig to worship at the western wall of the mosque complex, a local court of Varanasi had ordered an inspection of the premises through advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The court on May 12 had refused Anjuman Islamia Masajid Committee‘s plea to replace advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The court had further appointed Vishal Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh to assist Ajay Kumar in the survey.

The local court order has asked for the survey report by the commissioner to be submitted by May 17.