STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court refuses to pass interim status quo order on survey of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex

The Supreme Court agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey of the Gyanvapi premises.

Published: 13th May 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would examine and consider listing a plea challenging permission to inspect and video survey of the premises inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

The plea was orally mentioned by senior advocate Hufeza Ahmadi for Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

He requested for the status quo to be maintained in respect to the survey. He added that the matter needs to be listed soon as the survey is taking place.

"...This is covered by Places of Worship Act. Now the Court has ordered Commissioner to conduct a survey," Ahmadi said.

"...We have not seen the documents. We don't even know what is the matter...how can I pass an order...let me see... will list it," the CJI said.

The top court said that it would need to see and examine all the files and will list it.

In a petition filed by five Hindu women seeking access and rig to worship at the western wall of the mosque complex, a local court of Varanasi had ordered an inspection of the premises through advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The court on May 12 had refused Anjuman Islamia Masajid Committee‘s plea to replace advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The court had further appointed Vishal Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh to assist Ajay Kumar in the survey.

The local court order has asked for the survey report by the commissioner to be submitted by May 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri Complex
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp